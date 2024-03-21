Prajanchai says Muay Thai is "accepted around the world" because of legends like Saenchai, Buakaw

Reigning undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand may be one of the most talented competitors in 'the art of eight limbs' today. However, the 29-year-old believes none of what he has now could be possible without the legends who came before him.

The Bangkok-based athlete recently named a few Muay Thai icons, including Saenchai Sor. Kingstar and Buakaw Banchamek, who have taken the sport to international fame.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, he shared his thoughts on the veterans and legends who preceded his now-budding career.

The 29-year-old said:

"Muay Thai is a Thai martial art. I, and many Thai people, am proud that Muay Thai is now known throughout the world. And I am proud that Muay Thai legends like Saenchai, Samart, Jaroenthong Kiatbanchong, or in this generation, Tawanchai or Buakaw, have had the opportunity to spread Thai martial arts to be accepted around the world."

Indeed, Muay Thai has recently become a global phenomenon, especially under the ONE Championship banner, where Prajanchai competes. ONE is the world's largest martial arts organization, which features the best in Muay Thai today, including guys like Prajanchai, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9, to name a few.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long to see Prajanchai back on the big stage, doing what he does best.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai returns to action to challenge Jonathan Di Bella for two-sport supremacy

The Thai striker will be heading over into the kickboxing realm for his next fight, hoping to become a two-sport world champion.

He is set to challenge Canadian-Italian star Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. The two will lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event broadcasts live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel and other digital platforms.