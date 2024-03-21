Strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai shows respect to his opponents by not predicting knockouts beforehand

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand isn't one to trash talk. In fact, he would rather respect his opponent outside of the ring, and then let his hands do the talking inside of it.

As such, Prajanchai has made a habit out of avoiding pre-fight predictions. That being said, the 29-year-old Thai star will still come after an opponent's head when they are on the battlefield, make no mistake about it.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Prajanchai talked about showing respect to his upcoming opponents before a fight.

The Bangkok native said:

"Every time I fight, I never think I would knock someone out. Of course, every fighter wants to knock their opponent out. But I feel that if you say you're going to knock him out ahead of the fight, it feels like you do not respect your opponent. But on fight day, if I can see an opportunity, or he makes a mistake, I will definitely go for the KO."

Prajanchai is one of the most exciting finishers in ONE Championship. He is known for his all-out aggression and explosive striking techniques, all of which could be on display in his next fight.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai aims for two-sport glory against Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58

Prajanchai is ready to capture two-sport gold, as he locks horns with champ Jonathan Di Bella for the Canadian-Italian's ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

The two will do battle in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.