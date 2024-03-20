Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand says he will come out guns blazing in his next fight and will be looking to unleash his fists against strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella.

Prajanchai is set to challenge Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Prajanchai said he would lean on his boxing skills against his Canadian-Italian adversary.

The PK Saenchai representative stated:

"My punch, I'm ready to trade with him to prove whose punches are sharper and more accurate. For me, I will take this fight as a boxing fight."

Looks like Prajanchai knows which way he will fight Di Bella in this upcoming match. But who is better at 'the sweet science'?

Prajanchai eyes potential move to MMA after claiming two-sport glory

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is looking to become a two-sport king when he steps into the ONE Championship ring early next month, but the 29-year-old veteran has looked beyond that into a possible MMA stint in the future.

If he defeats Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58, Prajanchai says he will look to test himself in mixed martial arts next and has picked the perfect training partner to work on his grappling.

Prajanchai told ONE Championship:

"Maybe if I become a double champ, I might consider moving to MMA or taking MMA classes with Mikey [Musumeci]. Being a [triple] champ will make me and my gym more famous."

Musumeci has often visited Thailand over the past couple of years, working on his striking with guys like Superbon Singha Maywinn and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.