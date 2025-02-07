Prajanchai trusting his game plan to deliver a winning performance against Ellis Badr Barboza 

Two-sport world champion Prajanchai is focused on letting his game plan determine the outcome of his upcoming fight.

On Friday, February 7, Prajanchai will fight for the first time in 2025 when he defends his strawweight Muay Thai world title. The Thai superstar's upcoming opponent is Ellis Badr Barboza, a UK contender with a 2-0 promotional record.

During an interview with the Bangkok Post, Prajanchai was asked for a prediction for his fight against Barboza, which goes down in the ONE Fight Night 28 main event. The two-sport world champion responded by saying:

Trending

"I can’t exactly say if it’s going five rounds or it’s going to be finished early. It just depends on the game plan this Saturday."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

ONE Fight Night 28 goes down inside the iconic combat sports venue of Lumpinee Stadium. Friday's event in Bangkok, Thailand, can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Before Prajanchai vs. Ellis Badr Barboza, the ONE Fight Night 28 co-main event will showcase a flyweight Muay Thai bout between former bantamweight world champion Nong-O and top contender Kongthoranee.

The February 7 fight card also features Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Zhang Lipeng (catchweight MMA), Sean Climaco vs. Diego Paez (flyweight Muay Thai), Lito Adiwang vs. Keito Yamakita (strawweight MMA), and more.

Watch Prajanchai's entire interview with the Bangkok Post below:

Ellis Badr Barboza plans to deliver star-making performance against Prajanchai

Ellis Badr Barboza first fought in ONE Championship in December 2023, defeating Thongpoon by third-round knockout. Seven months later, the UK striker made his promotional sophomore appearance, taking out Aliff by split decision.

Barboza has shown flashes of world title potential throughout his two appearances under the ONE banner. At ONE Fight Night 28, Barboza could solidify himself as a superstar by becoming the strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

It'll be easier said than done for Barboza, as Prajanchai is coming off a legendary run. The two-sport world champion has secured his two world titles in his last four fights, defeating Sam-A (Muay Thai), Joseph Lasiri (Muay Thai), and Jonathan Di Bella (kickboxing).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.