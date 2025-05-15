Prajanchai urges teammate Tawanchai not to let his detractors get the better of him: “If it's not important, just don't look at them”

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand has some advice for his close friend and teammate, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Do not mind your haters.

Tawanchai recently dropped a shocking third-round knockout loss to Japanese kickboxing veteran Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March, in a battle for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

After that fight, Tawanchai faced backlash from angry fans who weren't satisfied with his performance.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Prajanchai had some words of wisdom for Tawanchai.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative said:

"All the comments on the internet, if it's not important, just don't look at them, because, of course, we have people who love us and people who hate us. It's normal to have both sides. So it's very important for you not to care about people who hate you and just scold you without any sense."

Tawanchai is expected to bounce back this year in a world title defense for his Muay Thai strap.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai says no one is invincible in Muay Thai: "The word unbeatable is totally non-existent"

Prajanchai PK Saenchai says that no one is invincible when it comes to 'the art of eight limbs', not Tawanchai, not himself, or anybody. The 28-year-old veteran fighter says it's important to keep this humility, no matter how successful one is in Muay Thai.

The Thai icon told Sportskeeda MMA:

"For me, the word unbeatable is totally non-existent in Muay Thai. No one can be unbeatable."

