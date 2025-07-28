"Prayers for his family," "Bruh that's awful wtf man" - Fans react as Shavkat Rakhmonov’s wife and child hospitalized after deadly car accident

A concerning report regarding UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov's family has captured the attention of fans, prompting many to express their thoughts and prayers.According to Kazakhstan's news outlet Kursiv Media, on July 27, Rakhmonov's wife and their three-year-old son were involved in an accident in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan. Reports indicate that the driver, believed to be Rakhmonov's wife, Gulayim, lost control of their Toyota Land Cruiser 200, leading to the vehicle overturning.It was later confirmed by the regional Department of Health that both Rakhmonov's wife and son were hospitalized following the crash. Their condition has been assessed as moderate, and there is no risk to their lives. However, reports suggest that there was a loss of two lives as well.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @mma_orbit's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Prayers for his family 🙏🏻🙏🏻&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Bruh that's awful wtf man&quot;Others commented:&quot;Jesus Christ, glad his family is ok, but that’s extremely sad, glad they’re ok.&quot;&quot;Feel sorry for the friends and happy that his wife and kids are alright.&quot;&quot;Toyotas are known for safety. I wonder how bad the accident was?&quot;&quot;Feel sorry for this man. He's only been facing injuries and unfortunate events in his career lately.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]Jon Anik teases potential Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov fightShavkat Rakhmonov has an unbeaten record of 7-0 in his UFC career. He is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310 last year. On the other hand, Belal Muhammad lost the welterweight championship to Jack Della Maddalena in his most recent fight at UFC 315.In a discussion on the Anik &amp; Florian podcast, UFC commentator Jon Anik said that Muhammad and Rakhmonov will face each other next in October.&quot;We will see what Shavkat Rakhmonov has for him in October. Belal vs Shavkat in October. There's your breaking news.&quot;Check out Jon Anik's comments below: