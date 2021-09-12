"Prepared to make a highlight or be made a highlight" - Michael Chandler predicts his UFC 268 fight against Justin Gaethje could be a potential 'Fight of the Year' contender

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler is prepared to kill or be killed ahead of his highly-anticipated UFC 268 matchup against Justin Gaethje.

MMA Fighting caught up with Chandler, who was present at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, for Triller Fight Club's Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort event. Asked to weigh in on his upcoming fight, Chandler said:

"I always come forward. I'm always in entertaining fights. I'm always in fun fights. Justin Gaethje is the absolute perfect opponent. You need to meet your equal there."

With both men on the back of big losses, is Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje the fight to make in the Lightweight Division? 🤔#UFC #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/DkD3gCuWvW — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) May 16, 2021

Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje are known for their high-octane striking and penchant for finishing their opponents off. Chandler's last three victories ended by knockout or TKO, while Gaethje's also stopped his opponents in his last four fights. However, both men are coming off unsuccessful bids for the UFC lightweight title in their most recent fights, respectively.

Here is a promise to you all...I’m coming forward with reckless abandon. He will take the first backward step. #ufc268 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) September 9, 2021

According to the former Bellator lightweight champion, he's expecting the fight to go one of two ways:

"So, I think me and Justin Gaethje are gonna put on a 'Fight of the Year' candidate and it will be a blast for you guys, the fans, and for us. I'm prepared to make a highlight or be made a highlight."

Watch Michael Chandler talk about his upcoming fight with Justin Gaethje:

.@MikeChandlerMMA stopped by for a quick preview of tonight's #TillerFightClub and his own fight against Justin Gaethje at #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/QAYxdmESZL — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 12, 2021

Justin Gaethje refuses to go five rounds with Michael Chandler

Fans have been clamoring for the highly-anticipated Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje matchup to be upgraded to a five-round bout. If that happens, it will be the second non-title bout outside of the main event to be scheduled for a full 25 minutes.

However, 'The Highlight' isn't too keen on the idea, and it isn't because he's afraid of going toe-to-toe against Chandler for that long. In a recent interview with ESPN, Gaethje said he's unwilling to take two extra rounds without additional compensation.

“F*** that, why would I sign up for two more rounds? I get paid the same,” Gaethje told ESPN. “I get paid the same, at the end of the day. If I’m gonna ever suffer a critical, chronic (injury), or ultimately death in that cage, it will be in round four or five. So I’ll save those for championship fights or main events. I’m cool.”

