"Preparing for Jon Jones leg kicks" - Fans react as Tom Aspinall gets kicked by the current World's Strongest Man

Tom Aspinall just got himself leg-kicked by the World's Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman. The interim UFC heavyweight champion hung out with the three-time World's Strongest Man in the gym. For some reason, both decided it's a good idea to kick each other in the legs with 10% power all the way to 100%.

Stoltman is 6'8" and over 400 pounds. Regardless if he knows proper kicking technique or not, having him slam his shin on your leg will not be good for your health. Despite this, Aspinall actually allowed the strongman to kick him with 100% power to the leg. The impact was so hard that the interim champ went dead leg for a few seconds.

"Preparing for Jon Jones leg kicks"

"Preparing for Jon Jones leg kicks"

"Ooh thats a good leg kick that 😂😂"

"Ooh thats a good leg kick that 😂😂"







Dana White to strip Jon Jones' title if Tom Aspinall fight falls through

At the moment, the most sought-after fight in all of MMA is the much-anticipated unification bout between UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones and interim king Tom Aspinall. This fight has the makings of becoming the biggest in UFC history and the demand for it has gone through the roof.

With the high demand from fans come high demands from the fighters as well - at least from Jones' side. Rumor has it that the two-division champ and consensus GOAT is asking for a significant amount of money. People are speculating that this is the main reason for the delay in negotiations, which has been going on for months now.

On the possibility of Jones getting stripped of his belt if the Aspinall fight falls through, UFC president Dana White told The MacLife on YouTube:

"100%. Listen, if we don't get the fight done, we move on and we make another fight. But, the night before, I was up in my room with my people till like, six in the morning. We're working on lots of stuff right now. There's lots of really good sh*t going on right now."

White is known for not forcing anyone to fight. The veteran fight promoter will do everything in his power to bring the fight the fans want - but will also decide to move on if all options have been exhausted.

Check out Dans White's comments below (4:27):

