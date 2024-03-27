"President silly goose" - Fans hilariously react to Dustin Poirier leaning into the 'Silly Goose Guillotine Gang' joke 

Dustin Poirier's obsession with the jumping guillotine has become a social media sensation. His repeated attempts during the UFC 299 fight against Benoit Saint Denis have sparked a wave of memes and jokes.

'The Diamond' himself is embracing the hilarity. He recently shared a meme poking fun at his strategy and even hinted at using the jumping guillotine against Islam Makhachev in a future title fight. One fan commented:

“This why I love Dustin. man imagine getting sent to the land of wind and ghosts by a guy who considers himself part of the silly goose guillotine gang”

Poirier playfully responded:

“I'm not just part. I am their leader"

The comments section soon exploded with fans joining the lighthearted fun:

“You are the Goat Dustin! 🐐”

Fellow fighter Cody Verret also chimed in, writing:

“and we follow blindly”

Fans took it a step further, imagining Poirier defeating the champion with this unorthodox move:

“You will gilly Islam I saw it in a dream”

“Don’t be silly jump the gilly”

“President Silly Goose”

Dustin Poirier opens up on capturing the lightweight title

Dustin Poirier is on a mission to capture the undisputed lightweight title. Despite two previous unsuccessful attempts, 'The Diamond' remains determined to add UFC gold to his already impressive resume.

Poirier's most recent outing saw him deliver a spectacular performance, knocking out Benoit Saint Denis in the second round at UFC 299 on Mar 9. This victory reignited Poirier's title aspirations, and reigning champion Islam Makhachev expressed interest in a potential June 2024 matchup.

Initially, fans anticipated Makhachev would defend his belt against Justin Gaethje, the current BMF champion. However, the UFC opted to pit Gaethje against former featherweight champion Max Holloway for a BMF title defense at UFC 300. This timeline makes a Gaethje-Makhachev fight unlikely to happen in June.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Makhachev acknowledged Poirier's impressive win at UFC 299 and the limited availability of other top contenders for a June bout. This opened the door for a potential clash with 'The Diamond'.

In a separate interview with Mackenzie Salmon, when asked if his career would feel incomplete without the undisputed title, Poirier's response was unequivocal:

"It's the only thing left for me to do. You know I've done everything else in the sport of mixed martial arts. I've created business -- business, multiple businesses. I've headlined so many cards. I've been 30 times in the UFC octagon. My family is set. Like, I've done everything I've set out to do, but capture the title. And that's the only thing left for me to do, and that's what I want."

