"Press conference with Khamzat will be legendary"- Fans in splits over resurfaced footage of Dricus du Plessis' pre-UFC era press conference

Dricus du Plessis is coming off a clinical win against Sean Strickland at UFC 312. The No.3-ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev has been repeatedly calling out du Plessis for a middleweight title showdown since his title defense. In the meantime, an old video of the reigning middleweight champion's pre-UFC era press conference has gone viral, evoking hilarious fan reactions.

'Stillknocks' challenged Yannick Bahati at EFC 62 for the EFC middleweight championship. Before the pair met inside the cage, they had a charged-up press conference where du Plessis outclassed Bahati on the microphone.

"Well, maybe you can give me some attention. I watched that countdown show, obviously your own son hasn't been getting too much attention. ...Maybe you can be a better daddy to me than your own son that'd be great."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

As Dovy posted the old footage on X, it evoked an immediate fan reaction. A fan predicted a "legendary" press conference between du Plessis and Chimaev in future and wrote:

"The press conference with Khamzat will be legendary."

Another fan wrote:

"He is a menace. I love it."

A fan highlighted the ability of du Plessis to make everyone laugh in attendance at the press conference by writing:

"Even his guys next to him were laughing at him."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Dricus du Plessis weighed in on criticism of Sean Strickland after their bout at UFC 312

Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland squared off against each other in a high-stakes middleweight title rematch at UFC 312. Leading up to the fight, Strickland challenged du Plessis to keep the fight on the feet, which was duly obliged by the reigning middleweight champion.

After five rounds, Strickland ended up short and lost to du Plessis by a unanimous decision. His performance drew ire from MMA fans, experts, and many fighters alike. 'Stillknocks' was asked for his comments on the criticism of the former champion's performance on The Ariel Helwani Show, to which he replied:

"It's complicated. I said it before the fight, Strickland has his way and if you don't give him his way there it just shuts him down but then again with that being said everybody criticizing Sean Strickland hasn't been standing in front of me. So when you're in there with me it's a different story."

He continued:

"When you're eating the punches that Strickland has eaten, when your nose brokes the way that his nose broke, you're in a situation where you know just going forward and fighting is not really easy and unless you've not been in that situation, you can't criticize Sean Strickland."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on Sean Strickland below (1:53):

