“Pressure cookers explode” - Andrew Tate sparks controversy over refusal to condemn Hamas' October 7th attacks in fiery Piers Morgan interview

Andrew Tate found himself at the center of a controversy during a recent interview with Piers Morgan as they delved into the complexities of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Adopting an unapologetic stance, Tate refrained from directly condemning Hamas for their October 7th attacks on Israel but fiercely criticized Israel's response, deeming it excessive.

The October attack by Hamas triggered a violent back-and-forth, leading to an escalation of hostilities and a severe humanitarian crisis. Throughout this period, Tate emerged as a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, expressing solidarity with the innocent victims caught in the crossfire.

In his fiery interview with Piers Morgan, when pressed about his stance on the Hamas attack, Tate responded with conviction:

"Piers, as professionals, we both acknowledge the oppression and dire conditions faced by the people in Gaza. I understand that pressure cookers explode. You're suggesting they shouldn't, that nothing bad should happen. We can't keep subjugating them endlessly without consequences. It's a shame, but it's a natural consequence."

However, Andrew Tate's refusal to outright condemn the Hamas attacks left some viewers puzzled. When asked about his stance on the innocent lives lost on both sides, He mentioned:

"I do not condone the loss of human life on either side. I think anybody doing anything that directly damages civilians is disgusting and abhorrent. However, I would be an amateur if I could not sit and pretend I do not understand the motivations behind either side... However, I still call Israel's actions abhorrent and genocidal."

Andrew Tate opens up on the turbulent year under detention

Andrew Tate shared harrowing details of his detention in Romania last year. Andrew, along with his brother Tristan Tate, faced various charges, leading to their detention. They were released earlier this year after spending months behind bars.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in the same interview, he said:

"I’ve been constrained this entire year. I spent 93 days in a Romanian dungeon, five months locked in my house, and now I’m restrained within the country of Romania, so it’s certainly been a turbulent time... There was no yard time, it was 24 hours a day locked in a single room, three or four steps large, and you do nothing but stare at the wall."

'Cobra' revealed that he turned to faith and intense physical training to cope with the challenging situation, saying:

"The best thing you can do is turn to God and train as hard as possible. I did thousands of push-ups a day."

