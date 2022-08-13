"Pretty good content to be fair" - Journalist reacts to being called a "jacka**" by UFC president for suggesting Jake Paul vs. Dana White

Earlier this year, combat sports journalist Chamatkar Sandhu quizzed UFC Twitter fandom on what they thought about a showdown between Dana White and YouTube-turned-boxing star Jake Paul.

In a recent appearance on the Actually Me program for GQ, the UFC president ridiculed the Journalist for the bizarre proposition, by calling him a "jacka**":

"Come talk to me when you're f***ing idiots are 53 years old and tell me if you want to fight some 20-year-old kid. I promise you, you do not. You are a jacka** Sandhu."

Keeping the hilarity alive, Sandhu responded to Dana White's light-hearted insult by saying that a White-Paul showdown would be pretty good content:

"Don't be a ! Also, pretty good content to be fair"

White and Jake Paul have been going back and forth on social media for quite a while, not to fight each other but instead to one up the other in the promotion game.

While Paul has always been critical of the UFC's fighter pay, White never misses a chance to take a dig at the 25-year-old's capabilities as a fight promoter.

After the YouTuber's fight with Hasim Rehman Jr. fell off, the UFC president was quick to attribute the cancelation to a lack of justifiable pay-per-view sales.

Dana White talks about the possibility of a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor fight

Speaking on episode 317 of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, UFC President Dana White stated that the possibility of a showdown between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor was slim.

The 53-year-old suggested that neither of the Paul brothers should be fighting McGregor as the size difference was apparent:

"He shouldn't even be fighting Conor McGregor. These guys are fuck**g huge. He's huge his brother is huge. I mean what you're brother, 6'1, 210 [lbs] ? Conor McGregor is a 145, 155 pounds"

Watch the IMPAULSIVE clip below:

The MMA promoter further added that it was not a pleasant experience for the Irishman to fight Nate Diaz even at 170 lbs:

"It's a stretch for Conor to fight at [one] seventy [lbs]. You know what I mean. He fought Nate at [one] seventy [lbs]. That isn't his fuck**g weight class, not even close."

