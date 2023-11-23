"Pretty much fighting for a Visa gift card" - Ex-UFC fighter voices concern as he expects Alexander Volkanovski's fight purse to take 60 percent hit

The Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria matchup is fast approaching and set to headline UFC 298 as the second pay-per-view of 2024. The fight will mark a quick turnaround for the Australian great, who last faced Islam Makhachev in a rematch at UFC 294, and on short notice, no less.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria represents one of the greatest threats to Alexander Volkanovski's title reign. The Georgian-Spaniard is undefeated and possesses a bottomless well of finishing potential in both the striking and grappling departments. However, the bout has attracted attention for a different reason.

One fan took to X to point out how much of a hit Volkanovski's bank account will take due to a trio of taxes he will have to pay. As an Australian citizen, he will have to pay the country's high-income tax, and since the bout takes place in Anaheim, California, he will have to pay both federal USA tax and California tax.

"Imagine being Volk and having to fly to US to fight, pay crazy high Aus taxes, Federal US tax, AND crazy high CA tax. Prob gonna lose like 60% of his $ before leaving the cage. Volk is pretty much fighting for a Visa gift card tbh"

Regardless, it is a highly anticipated fight, and Alexander Volkanovski has never made it seem like money is the main object of attraction for him. He is eager to humble Topuria and remind him of the pecking order at 145 pounds. However, at 35 years old, it is hard to imagine Volkanovski improving while Topuria will continue to.

To whom has Alexander Volkanovski lost?

Alexander Volkanovski is a veteran of 29 fights as a professional mixed martial artist, having won 26 of those matchups. So, with just three losses on his record, who has the Australian great lost to? As it turns out, two of those losses were at the hands of the same fighter, Islam Makhachev.

Their first bout was incredibly competitive, but Makhachev was declared the winner by the judges, though some in the MMA community disagreed with the decision.

Their rematch, however, was a one-sided knockout win from Makhachev. Volkanovski's only other loss occurred 10 years ago when he was knocked out by Corey Nelson at welterweight.