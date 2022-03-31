Watch: When Alexander Volkanovski was handed his only career loss whilst fighting at welterweight against Corey Nelson

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has a professional record of 23-1 and is currently on a spectacular 20-fight win streak.

'The Great' suffered the first and only loss of his career in the fourth fight of his career. One interesting thing to note here is that the loss came when the Australian was competing as a welterweight.

Volkanovski started his MMA career as a 170-pounder and won his first three fights. In his fourth contest, the 33-year-old faced Corey Nelson at Australian FC 5 in May 2013. The fight did not go in 'The Great's favor as he lost via a third-round TKO.

You can watch a clip of Volkanovski's only MMA loss below:

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Alexander Volkanovski’s only career lost came in 2013. He fought Corey Nelson at welterweight.



Alexander Volkanovski’s only career lost came in 2013. He fought Corey Nelson at welterweight. https://t.co/XwtdBNmKUq

Another interesting thing to note is that, along with 145-pound king Volkanovski, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker also faced Corey Nelson during the early stages of his career.

'The Reaper' faced Nelson in his seventh MMA fight in August 2011 and finished him via armbar submission in the first round.

Robert Whittaker picks Alexander Volkanovski to emerge victorious at UFC 273

Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his UFC title against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273. The event will take place on April 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In a recent interview with James Lynch, Robert Whittaker picked his fellow countryman Volkanovski to emerge victorious on April 9.

"Honestly, I think Volk gets it done, just because he's a powerhouse in the game. He's just so solid across the board skill-wise and he's tough as nails, he's absolutely tough as nails, you see that in every one of his fights and he will not get out of there, so I think he takes that."

Check out Whittaker's prediction in the video below:

Whittaker also has his own next fight booked. 'The Reaper' is set to fight Marvin Vettori at UFC 275 on June 12. The former titleholder is coming off a loss against middleweight champ Israel Adesanya at UFC 271.

