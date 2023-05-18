Previously released UFC fighter Peter Barrett has demanded to be brought back by Dana White.

Peter Barrett was a part of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) season 3 where he earned himself a contract. However, he went on to loose both of his fights under the promotion and was released by the company. Barrett then returned to Cage Titans FC and unfortunately lost that bout as well.

However, the 36-year-old has since secured four straight wins under the Cage Titans FC and has won all four of those bouts via finishes. Barrett's recent run of form has certainly given him a lot of confidence and he believes he is worthy of a second run in the biggest MMA promotion of the world.

Peter Barrett recently took to Twitter and urged Dana White to give him one more opportunity to compete in the organization at their upcoming pay-per-view in Boston. He said:

"Where are the MMA GODS?? I’m ready! Take my last 4 fights as a blood sacrifice to get on UFC BOSTON #UFCBoston #UFC292 @seanshelby @danawhite"

Take a look at Peter Barrett's tweet below:

Who is headlining the UFC 292 pay-per-view?

The pay-per-view is set to be headlined by a bantamweight championship bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley. The event will take place on August 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It is worth noting that this will be the company's first event in the city since 2019.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting UFC 292 set for Aug. 19 in Boston, Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley headlines mmafighting.com/2023/5/16/2372… UFC 292 set for Aug. 19 in Boston, Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley headlines mmafighting.com/2023/5/16/2372… https://t.co/biDPvu7LFc

Aljamain Sterling was recently seen in action against Henry Cejudo. 'Triple C' was returning to the octagon after nearly three years and was beaten via a split decision after a hard fought five round fight.

On the flip side, Sean O'Malley grabbed the No.1 contender spot after beating former bantamweight champion Petr Yan last year.

Heading into the fight, Sean O'Malley has emerged as an underdog. However, it is worth noting that 'Suga' was a massive underdog in his last bout against Petr Yan as well. That said, it will be interesting to see if he can cause yet another upset on August 19 later this year.

Apart from the bantamweight championship bout, the women's strawweight title will also be on the line at the event as Zhang Weili takes on Amanda Lemos. More fights are yet to be announced for the event.

