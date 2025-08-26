  • home icon
  "Prison should always be a last resort" - Sean Strickland opens up on his own arrests while backing rehabilitation for Raja Jackson

"Prison should always be a last resort" - Sean Strickland opens up on his own arrests while backing rehabilitation for Raja Jackson

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 26, 2025 13:55 GMT
Sean Strickland (left) shares two cents on Quinton Jackson
Sean Strickland (left) shares two cents on Quinton Jackson's (right) son's viral debacle. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Sean Strickland recently shared his views on the viral incident involving Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja Jackson. Strickland stated that instead of facing potential jail time, the 25-year-old should be sent to rehabilitation for his actions.

For context, Raja is under scrutiny for knocking out professional wrestler Syko Stu at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event in California. Reports indicate that Raja was supposed to perform some scripted punches during the event, but instead, he delivered more than 20 unrestrained punches, leaving the wrestler unconscious.

In a post on X, Strickland expressed his thoughts on the incident, writing:

"Jackson's kid shouldn't go to jail. Prison should always be a last resort. I was arrested at 19 for two felony a GBIs. I would [have] spent 5 to 6 years in prison if the DA had its way... Instead, I plead and took 100 days jail or work release. A ton of anger management and a decent amount of victim restitution..."
He added:

"Bottom line is it's not about the person in prison, it's about who they become when they're out of prison, and I believe if I wasn't offered that deal I would be dead today and more than likely would of resulted in someone else's d**th as well. My two cents.... Rehabilitation over prison always."
Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

A look into why Sean Strickland underwent jail time

Sean Strickland began training in MMA at the age of 14. When he turned 18, he was involved in a violent altercation with two men, which led to his arrest on a Felony A GBI charge.

Strickland stated that he faced a potential sentence of over five years in prison. However, he avoided this by accepting a plea deal that required him to serve 100 days in jail or undergo work release, complete anger management classes, and provide restitution to the victim.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
