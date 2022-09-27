"Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout" - When Conor McGregor responded to a Twitter troll asking him for his special bulking up diet

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been turning heads recently for his super bulked-up physique. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion caught both fans and pundits by surprise when he released pictures of his jacked-up physique last year.

But ever since, the Irishman's body transformation, many have been suspecting 'The Notorious' of using PEDs. In a recent tweet, McGregor responded to a Twitter troll asking him about his special bulking-up diet.

In signature McGregor fashion, the former two-division champion stated that Proper Twelve, Forge Irish Scout and organic beef were the secret to his physique:

"Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served alongside my own, organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone. Tidl spray for pain."

According to reports by various news outlets like the Daily Star, McGregor gained 32 lbs of pure muscle in just six months, a metric that seems rather impossible even by professional bodybuilding standards.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Tikitakas, the Irishman's trainer Alejandro Celdran revealed that high-volume training consisting of a minimum of four sessions a week is what lead to the fighter's new and improved physique.

The trainer added that the Irishman maintained a rep range of 6-15 and concentrated on super sets. However, many are still skeptical about McGregor's claims of putting on 32 lbs of muscle in just six months.

When Derek from More Plates More Dates disputed claims that Conor McGregor put on 32 lbs of muscle in six months

Earlier this year, in a video uploaded to the YouTube channel More Plates More Dates, host Derek disputed claims that Conor McGregor had put on 32 lbs of muscle in six months.

Reacting to new workout footage from the Irishman, Derek stated that in reality, the UFC star has not put on such enormous amounts of muscle. The YouTuber suggested that McGregor has at the most put on 5 lbs of muscle.

He added that the rest of the 34-year-old's size gain was a result of him putting on some "extra fluff weight":

"Do I think he gained a s**t ton of muscle? Not necessarily bro. When you see him in more realistic lighting... It doesn't look like he has beefed up other than packed on some like extra glycogen, extra water, extra fluff weight, extra, some lean mass for sure... 32 pounds of muscle? Get the f**k out of here, not even close dude. Five pounds of muscle if you're lucky."

Watch the More Plates More Dates video on Conor McGregor below:

Conor McGregor has been out of action since his infamous leg break at UFC 264. According to UFC President Dana White, the Irishman is planning for an early 2023 return to the octagon.

