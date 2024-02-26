"Protect Volk at all costs" - Michael Chandler wants Alexander Volkanovski to spend time on the sidelines before pondering UFC return

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler recently weighed in on Alexander Volkanovski's back-to-back losses.

The former featherweight champion failed in his rematch against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title last October. More recently, at UFC 298 this month, he lost by way of a devastating knockout against Ilia Topuria and was dethroned as king of the featherweight division.

Chandler, who has been inactive since 2022 himself, spoke on The MMA Hour about Volkanovski's quick turnaround time:

"I mean, Volk coming out, taking that fight on short notice, and then fighting three and a half, four months after, which means you’re back into a training camp, back sparring, taking blows to the head again, just month and a half, two months later, it’s not the right recipe... And this is why you can look at that and you can say, 'Man, Volk might have had a different outcome that night had he not gone right back into a training camp.'"

Chandler then called for Volkanovski to take time off and spend it with family before making his way back to the octagon down the line:

"It is a real thing. Your brain can shut off, your body can shut off, and it is a there is a diminishing effect when it comes to being able to take punches. I don’t want to say that was why it happened, but I want to see the best for Volk. I would like to see him sit down a little bit, enjoy some time with his family, still stay involved but don’t take any punches to the head, man, because we need him in the sport for a little while longer."

Brian Ortega offers to step in for Alexander Volkanovski against Ilia Topuria

Fellow featherweight contender Brian Ortega won big in the main event of UFC Mexico against Yair Rodriguez this past weekend.

He was quick to reference a potential break from fighting for Alexander Volkanovski and offered to step in against newly crowned Ilia Topuria should an immediate rematch not be on the cards.

Ortega also lauded Volkanovski for the great champion he was and dismissed any disrespect toward him. He then expressed his willingness to take on Topuria in his home country of Spain:

"But obviously, you know, Volk was a great champ. For people to kick him down right now, I find it kind of disrespectful for everything that he's done. Some things have to play themselves out. And we'll see, you know. But if he decides that he does not want to fight – and chill – then I'm more than happy to go to Spain."

