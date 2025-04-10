“Proud of what I’ve accomplished” - Alexis Nicolas still in good spirits despite second-straight loss to Regian Eersel

Despite coming up short against Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 30, Alexis Nicolas is still proud of what he's been able to accomplish in such a short time. After splitting his first two meetings with 'The Immortal,' the two went toe-to-toe for a third and final time inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Though it was another close five-round affair, Eersel once again came out with his hand raised, this time via a majority decision.

Taking to social media following the loss, Nicolas shared his disappointment with the result but claimed that the defeat didn't detract from his success under the ONE Championship banner.

"The disappointment is there and it won't go away," Nicolas wrote on Instagram. "I put so much into this preparation....I'm proud of what I've accomplished despite everything. 🙌🏽."

With the loss, Nicolas dropped to 2-2 inside the Circle and 24-2 overall.

Regian Eersel is here to stay

Despite the setback, Alexis Nicolas isn't giving up on becoming a two-time ONE world champion after proving to the world that he can compete with the absolute best fighters on the planet.

“My debut at ONE Championship wasn't the easiest, but I faced every challenge head-on, facing the elite of my sport," Nicolas' post on Instagram continued. "I proved that I belonged here, and I'll be here for many years to come. 🤝🏽”

While his rivalry with Regian Eersel may be over (for now), 'Barboza' plans to use what he learned against 'The Immortal' to continue improving and establishing himself as one of the best strikers in eight-ounce gloves.

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

