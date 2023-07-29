“Pull back at the right time” - Aljamain Sterling expresses concerns about overtraining amid rapid turnaround for UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling will put his bantamweight title on the line against Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for August 19, 2023, and will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

'Funkmaster' defeated former two-division champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in May. However, tensions arose just weeks later when the promotion's president Dana White announced Aljamain Sterling's upcoming bout against 'Sugar'.

The bantamweight champion expressed his displeasure, feeling pressured into accepting the fight, and even claimed he reluctantly agreed, suggesting it was against his will.

However, according to Aljamain Sterling, the tight timeframe for the fight has taken a toll on his weight cut, and he initially had reservations about competing so soon after his previous match. Despite his skepticism, Sterling eventually decided to accept the challenge and move forward with the bout against O'Malley.

Sterling recently posted a training montage video on Twitter and shared his agitate about overtraining due to the fast turnaround for UFC 292:

"Sick f**ks, push until they can’t no more. Overtraining concerns? Always. But we seem to pull back at the right time. Still going Sicko Mode. August 20th we can take a break. Until then, it’s full throttle for the fans! ☝🏾"

Aljamain Sterling plans to humiliate Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling is regarded as the most successful bantamweight champion in UFC history, having already established a record with three title defenses. In his forthcoming bout, Sterling hopes to continue that run by exposing Sean O'Malley.

'Funkmaster' posed a question to the No.2-ranked contender. With O'Malley gaining significant attention and showcasing improvements in his recent win over Petr Yan, the reigning bantamweight champion is curious about O'Malley's plans for the future after their clash in the octagon at UFC 292:

"3 weeks til weigh ins, did you decide what your life will look after I expose you?"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA 3 weeks til weigh ins, did you decide what your life will look after I expose you? twitter.com/sugaseanmma/st…