"Punching hard means sh*t" - Jon Jones plays down Francis Ngannou's knockout power in latest Twitter rant

Jon Jones is apparently not scared to face Francis Ngannou, even after his impressive knockout win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

Ruling the UFC light heavyweight division for most of the last decade, 'Bones' decided to move up and try his luck competing in the heaviest weight class in the promotion.

UFC president Dana White has already said Jon Jones' first fight as a heavyweight could be for the belt against the winner of the UFC 260 main event.

'The Predator' became the new heavyweight world champion after beating Miocic, who is arguably the best heavyweight mixed martial artist in UFC history.

Combat sports fans and analysts were fascinated by Ngannou's power and the abilities he displayed inside the octagon, with many claiming he is in his best shape yet.

Since Jon Jones has asked for a substantial amount of money for the title fight against Ngannou, some fans have speculated 'Bones' could be afraid to face the Cameroonian. However, Jones played down Ngannou's strength in his latest rant on Twitter.

"You guys get so impressed by the guy with the knockout power. I've been proven for over a decade that punching hard means sh*t. I'll let all you fans be super hyped. I'll stick to what I know. Pay me and let me go to work," Jon Jones wrote.

Dana White has hinted the heavyweight title fight involving Jones and Ngannou could happen in the second half of 2021.

Jon Jones is not afraid of Francis Ngannou's punches

In his most recent posts on Twitter, Jon Jones claimed he has fought faster punchers than Francis Ngannou, as well as claiming to have a 'solid chin.'

'Bones' has never been knocked out in any of his 28 mixed martial arts fights. His only loss came via disqualification after he threw some illegal elbow strikes at Matt Hamill.

Although Ngannou proved to have the 'strongest punch power in the world' in a test at the UFC Performance Institute, Jon Jones does not seem to think power is all that matters.

"Bro, I've gotten out of the way from much faster punchers. And I have a pretty solid chin. Let's not forget fight IQ, reach, speed, distance. I'm not going to just stand there like Stipe [Miocic] did," Jon Jones wrote.

