"Pure class from both of them" - Fans react to Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka's post-knockout photo at the airport

Despite the intense rivalry, which culminated in a second knockout victory, Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka displayed remarkable sportsmanship after UFC 303.

Pereira retained his light heavyweight title with a second-round knockout of Prochazka, mirroring his victory over the Czech fighter last November. The bout served as the main event after the original McGregor vs. Chandler matchup fell through.

Following the fight, Pereira and Prochazka crossed paths at the airport, where they captured a photo together with their teams.

This display of mutual respect resonated with fans, who took to social media to praise their sportsmanship.

One fan commented:

"Pure class from both of them, respect."

Another echoed the sentiment, writing:

“Sportsmanship is why MMA is the best 👊”

Pereira's victory marks his second successful title defense, solidifying his position as a dominant force in the light heavyweight division. Despite the intense competition inside the octagon, Pereira and Prochazka have demonstrated that respect transcends the boundaries of the fight game.

Alex Pereira's knockout earns comparisons with boxing legends

Alex Pereira's dominant title defense at UFC 303 continues to generate buzz, with renowned boxing trainer Teddy Atlas drawing surprising comparisons between Pereira and boxing greats Joe Louis and Mike Tyson.

Atlas was effusive in his praise for Pereira on ESPN's UFC 303 Post Show.

Highlighting Pereira's devastating left hook that floored Prochazka, Atlas said:

"I haven't seen a short punch like that since Joe Louis film... We all talk about the left hook, the kicks, right, they're magnificent, the eyes of Pereira, he sees everything. Nothing distracts him. He is tunnel vision. He is the epitome of what they meant when they defined that word tunnel vision."

Atlas went on to highlight Pereira's exceptional focus and fight IQ:

"He sees everything. He's got radar. He's got X-ray vision. He sees things that other people don't see"

Check out Teddy Atlas' comments below (1:06):