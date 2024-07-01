Teddy Atlas hails Alex Pereira's UFC 303 fight, comparing him to Mike Tyson and Joe Louis: "He has special timing"

Alex Pereira defended his light heavyweight title for the second time, defeating Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC 303. Teddy Atlas praised 'Poatan' for his performance, comparing him to International Boxing Hall of Famer Joe Louis.

Speaking on ESPN's UFC 303 Post Show, the boxing trainer and commentator stated:

"I haven't seen a short punch like that since Joe Louis film, watching the late, great Joe Louis. Joe Louis was famous for throwing six inch punches. I just saw a three inch left hook... We all talk about the left hook, the kicks, right, they're magnificent, the eyes of Pereira, he sees everything. Nothing distracts him. He is tunnel vision. He is the epitome of what they meant when they defined that word tunnel vision."

Trending

Atlas continued:

"He sees everything. He's got radar. He's got X-ray vision. He sees things that other people don't see. Terence Crawford in boxing is that kind of guy. When you see things and you're that calm and you're in that calm kind of environment only you can be in, you see things and you react just a little better. They call it timing, but he has special timing because he's that calm and he's got those kind of eyes."

Check out Teddy Atlas' comments on Alex Pereira below (1:06):

Pereira has quickly become one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. His victory over Prochazka marked his fourth title fight victory in just nine bouts since joining the UFC in 2021.

Teddy Atlas compares Alex Pereira to Mike Tyson, among other International Boxing Hall of Famers

Teddy Atlas' strong praise for Alex Pereira did not stop there. Elsewhere on the UFC 303 Post Show, he compared the light heavyweight champion to International Boxing Hall of Famers Sonny Liston, George Foreman, and Mike Tyson. While discussing 'Poatan' staring down his opponents before fights, he stated:

"Don’t think that doesn’t have an effect. When you get these kinds of results behind it. When a guy can go into your soul, it’s like he’s looking right through. There was Sonny Liston, there was George Foreman, there was somebody named Mike Tyson - it worked for them. It helps deteriorate the guy."

He added:

"That’s what you’re trying to do. You’re trying to break a guy down. So when you get in there, what are you doing? You’re trying to physically break a guy down. But before it starts, you’re mentally trying to break them down. That’s where he has the head start on everybody." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Teddy Atlas labeled Alex Pereira as the boogeyman, citing his ability to stay calm in every situation. His second-round TKO victory against Jiri Prochazka marked his sixth knockout in eight UFC victories and his fourth in four title bout victories.