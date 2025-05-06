"Purest form of fighting" - Fans in pure awe of Abolfazl Alipourandi's one-shot shocker of Liam Nolan at ONE Fight Night 31

ONE Championship newcomer Abolfazl Alipourandi treated fans to an exciting display of striking at ONE Fight Night 31 when he faced United Kingdom star Liam Nolan in a lightweight Muay Thai bout.
Viewed as a massive underdog against the renowned striker that is 'Lethal', Alipourandi only needed exactly 59 seconds to introduce himself and what he brings to the world's largest martial arts promotion.
Alipourandi gladly let the Nolan Muay Thai affiliate take control of the action, seemingly content in playing the counter-striker role. This gamble paid off massively for Alipourandi as he caught Nolan with a head kick in the blink of an eye.
Watch the entire sequence below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
In the comments section of the post, fans showered the Team Mehdi Zatout representative with praise for a stellar debut, writing:
"A real card of the purest form of fighting 👍"
"These fights have been madness. So good."
"Missile Strike 😱"
"💪🏻💪🏻 white wolf ❤️❤️"
Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch the entirety of ONE Fight Night 31 on demand.
Who could be next for Abolfazl Alipourandi?
With a successful ONE Championship debut under his belt, Abolfazl Alipourandi has a wealth of options regarding whom he could share the circle with next.
Taking out Liam Nolan in such fashion could put him on a collision course next with the 27-year-old's compatriot George Jarvis, who is coming off a solid unanimous decision victory over Mouhcine Chafi last month.
An all-out firefight with former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship challenger Sinsamut Klinmee or 2023 Iraqi Muay Thai Championship gold medalist Shakir Al-Tekreeti could also be in the cards for Alipourandi since their aggressive styles match up well with the Iranian's.