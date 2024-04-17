  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "Put to bed for good" - Liam Harrison looks back at erasing controversy with emphatic KO win over Hiromasa Masuda in 2005

"Put to bed for good" - Liam Harrison looks back at erasing controversy with emphatic KO win over Hiromasa Masuda in 2005

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified Apr 17, 2024 13:02 GMT
Liam Harrison (inset: Liam Harrison fighting Hiromasa Masuda in 2005) [Photos via: ONE Championship]
Liam Harrison (inset: Liam Harrison fighting Hiromasa Masuda in 2005) [Photos via: ONE Championship]

There are many times throughout a fighter's career where they have to step into the ring to fight a former opponent due to some form of controversy and ONE Championship star Liam Harrison has had a few.

A veteran of over a hundred bouts, the 'Hitman' had a memorable rivalry early on in his career against Japan's Hiromasa Masuda, which he reminisced on via Instagram:

"When I was 17, I took my stupid red mohawk off to Japan for the first time to fight their ranked number 1 59kg fighter Hiromasa Masuda. I dropped him 3x in round 3 and won by TKO but Masuda complained about all sorts, saying they weren't counts and he was fine and all the rest..."

He continued:

"So a year later, when I was 18, I went back and knocked him flat out with 1 punch so there was no controversy or dispute and it was put to bed for good."

Check out Harrison's statement-making knockout below:

Liam Harrison's redemption tour begins anew at ONE 167

After being sidelined due to injury for the better part of the past two years, the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand will serve as the host for Liam Harrison's long-awaited return at ONE 167.

His opponent at the June 7 event will be rising Japanese star Katsuki Kitano, who gave fans a taste of his potential last October with a dominant unanimous decision win over Halil Kutukcu.

Harrison previously hinted that he had re-signed for two more bouts under the world's largest martial arts promotion and is going all out in training camp to prepare for his big return to the Circle.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Do you believe Liam Harrison will defeat Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?