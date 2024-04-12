WATCH: Liam Harrison effortlessly strings his combos in preparation for impending return at ONE 167

It has been nearly two years since ONE Championship fans last saw English Muay Thai star Liam Harrison take to the Circle, and the long wait will finally come to an end this June 7.

On that date, the 38-year-old will take on Japanese rising star Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai spectacle at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Though the 'Hitman' is 11 years older than Kitano, that does not mean anyone should count him out from taking home the victory.

Harrison's long absence can be attributed to a cavalcade of injuries that he has been carrying with him for quite some time. That is why he was forced to withdraw from bouts against Pongsiri PK Saenchai and John Lineker.

However, Harrison possesses quite the indomitable spirit, and the Englishman is out to prove that he still has a lot left in the tank if there are any concerns about his knee, his training camp progress should take away any doubt.

ONE Championship posted a training session of the Bad Company product on their Instagram, and the longtime vet appears to be in the best condition of his career yet.

Liam Harrison dazzled by Katsuki Kitano's ONE Championship debut

The Seishikai Gym fighter introduced himself to fans of the world's largest martial arts promotion in October 2023 against Halil Kutukcu whom he defeated via unanimous decision.

Despite being in a handful of wars throughout his career, Harrison knows that he cannot take Kitano's skills for granted. He was highly complimentary of him and his skills during a recent interview.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

