"Put him in a bodybag" - Fans hype Colby Covington up as 'Chaos' sends a warning to Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 296 clash

Colby Covington’s educational background became the talk of the town when he shed the skin and took up the heel persona to save his UFC career.

Covington holds a bachelor's degree in sociology and understands the methods to get people interested in his fights. Polarizing the masses is one of the approaches that ‘Chaos’ has employed effectively to sell the fights.

The 35-year-old is using his expertise to transform his upcoming Leon Edwards fight into a matter of national pride for British and American fans. Covington will challenge British UFC welterweight champion at the UFC 296 pay-per-view event.

In a recent Instagram post, Covington compared the fight to the American revolutionary war and sent a strong message to Edwards. The post contained a montage of Covington’s training footage and paintings depicting the scenes from the American war of independence. Covington said:

“Tick tock Leon! Three weeks to go! Everybody knows you didn’t want this fight. But just like the English didn’t want to give us our freedom here in America, we took it! December 16th, it’s going to be no different. I’m taking that belt back to America and you’re going back to the UK empty handed, junior! See you soon!”

See the Instagram post below:

Fan reactions to Colby Covington’s post indicate that many fans bought the idea wholeheartedly and rallied behind him to get the job done on December 16.

Here are some fan reactions to Covington’s post:

Fans rallied behind Covington

Colby Covington says Leon Edwards will be 'broken by the American Dream' at UFC 296

Colby Covington is one of the highest-selling pay-per-view stars in the UFC today. So when he got the shot at the UFC title after nearly two years of inactivity, a lot of people, including Leon Edwards, raised their eyebrows.

While speaking to Gavin Porter of UFC.com, Colby Covington presented a counter-argument pointing out Leon Edwards’ lack of activity before getting a title shot. He said:

"He had the right matchups at the right time to get to that point in his career. He fought a lightweight washout in Nate Diaz and sat out almost two years to get his title shot... I had to earn it the hard way. No one gave me this spot to fight for the undisputed title. I had to earn it... He didn’t earn it the hard way like I did, and December 16th he’s going to find out that he’s going to get broken by the American dream."

Covington has fought for the UFC title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 and UFC 268. Although he came up short in both attempts, ‘Chaos’ gave Usman everything he could handle. It will be interesting to see if he can solve the puzzle of Leon Edwards’ fighting style.