ONE Championship has held nothing but banger after banger of live events to satiate the fans’ undying love for combat sports and will be holding one last event this year with ONE Friday Fights 46 on Friday, December 22.

All eyes will be on the main event as Tawanchai PK Saenchai looks to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title with much gusto against fellow Thai megastar Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The co-main event will be no slouch either as it will be a rematch of epic proportions between ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri and all-time great Prajanchai PK Saenchai, who has prepared the Italian an “all-you-can-eat buffet” of strikes.

Lasiri is hard at work to prove that his initial victory over the Thai star was no fluke and he is raring to go all-out as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“No, no, it’s the same mentality. I will go there to give my performance. I am not going just to keep my belt. I want to show everything for the fans, I want the respect back from Chatri, I want him to look at me like the other champions. I want to go there and put up a fight and have a war.”

Joseph Lasiri’s response to “running away” accusations

After their first meeting, Lasiri was bombarded with accusations of running away from Prajanchai and has responded to it in the same interview:

“I really don’t like when they talk about my name, like, ‘Lasiri, he ran away.’ So, I want to come back and show my personality.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.