"Put a full stop and a demolition job" - Jonathan Haggerty thirsting for violence against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

Jonathan Haggerty has no time for fun and games when he steps onto martial arts' biggest stage at ONE 171: Qatar.

The Englishman makes his comeback inside the Lusail Sports Arena this Thursday, February 20, to defend his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against top-ranked 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui in the night's co-main event.

Suffering a knockout defeat to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his last outing at ONE 168: Denver, 'The General' is out to right his wrongs in the Middle East.

He plans to do so by taking a more calculated approach.

However, when a window for opportunity presents itself, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground representative vows to go in for the kill, leave the challenger flatlined, and keep the judges away from their showdown.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin, the 28-year-old warned:

"The first thing I'm not gonna do is rush in. So, [I'm gonna] take my time, enjoy it - that's the main thing. I'm gonna enjoy it in there. Like you said, he's going to try to come for the points victory, but it's up to me to put a full stop and a demoltion job."

Before his latest setback to Superlek, which saw him lose his bantamweight Muay Thai world title, Jonathan Haggerty put up a 6-0 streak, with knockouts of former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama, reigning bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade, and Brazilian slugger Felipe Lobo.

Find out if he can return to winning ways by tuning in to ONE 171: Qatar, available to fight fans for free at watch.onefc.com this Thursday, February 20.

Watch the full interview here:

Jonathan Haggerty heads into Qatar at 100 percent

In an Instagram post last week, Jonathan Haggerty bared his mindset as he gets ready for war against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar.

Together with a couple of still shots of him hitting the pads with head coach Christian Knowles, the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion wrote:

"The work has been done ✅ See you February 20th in Qatar. @onechampionship #ANDSTILL"

Check out the post below:

