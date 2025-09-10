“Put a smile on my mom’s face” - Shadow Singha Mawynn thrilled to win $50,000 bonus with mother in the ring

Thai slugger Shadow Singha Mawynn's victory over Bampara Kouyate became even sweeter when he learned that he'd pocketed a massive performance bonus with his biggest supporter watching ringside at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.The 25-year-old Thai technician delivered a clinical finish of the French prospect in their high-stakes featherweight Muay Thai encounter, showcasing the tactical patience that has elevated his game beyond pure aggression.After depending on counters in the opening stanza, the Singha Mawynn man began to up his aggression, which eventually led to a sensational spinning back-fist knockout of the No.2-ranked contender.Shadow, who sits as the division's third-ranked contender, pocketed a $50,000 performance bonus, with his mum right by his side. The presence of his mother in the ring during the post-fight interview created one of the most heartwarming moments on the entire card.During the post-event press conference, the Muay Thai striker reflected on the significance of earning such a substantial bonus with his backbone of success beside him.The Thai shared:&quot;I’m very happy to get the win and the bonus today, and I’m also very happy that my mom has come to support me every fight. And I am determined to get every win to put a smile on my mom’s face every time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShadow reveals plans for US$50,000 performance bonusWhen asked about his plans for the life-changing bonus, Shadow revealed his practical approach to financial management.The Singha Mawynn martial artist said:&quot;[I would] probably invest on some land. I've been eyeing on some land, so maybe that.&quot;His win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last Friday, September 5, improved his unbeaten streak on the global stage of the promotion to seven.North American fans who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 35 can watch the card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.