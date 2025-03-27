"Put that on the UFC PI wall" - Fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov hilariously compares teammates to cars but drops an ice-cold one-liner for himself

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had fans laughing with his latest comedic take on his teammates, comparing them to luxury cars in a lighthearted video circulating on social media.

Known for his dominance in the octagon, Khabib showcased his humorous side by assigning specific vehicles to his team. Tagir Ulanbekov was likened to a "Mercedes 600 in good condition, from 1997," while Umar Nurmagomedov received a "good restyled X5." Usman Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, was labeled as "a matte X7, seventh restyling Hamann in blue color."

Islam Makhachev, the current UFC lightweight champion, received a top-tier comparison:

“For Islam, we’ll give him a G-Wagon, probably. Pound-for-pound should drive such a solid car.”

Meanwhile, former double champion Daniel Cormier was humorously assigned a Prius:

“He barely fits in it, but he says, ‘$20 per week on gas.’ He’s saving money.”

As for himself, Khabib concluded:

“When I was young, in childhood, everyone dreamed of getting a car. But I always wanted to become a car. So that is the difference between me and fighters. My team.”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comparison below:

Fans quickly reacted, with one saying:

“When everyone dreamt of cars, I dreamt of machines” - put that on the UFC PI wall”

Another wrote:

“DC can barely fit in the Prius 😂.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent video. [Screenshot courtesy: @redcorner.mma via Instagram]

Javier Mendez highlights the key difference between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov have long been compared, but coach Javier Mendez believes Makhachev’s ability to adapt sets him apart. On the Javier and Mo Show, Mendez explained that while Khabib adjusted his game plan about “50/50” mid-fight, Makhachev follows instructions flawlessly:

"The thing about Islam, like I've always said, he can change on a dime. Basically we can change him minute for minute, round for round, second per second. He's that good. He can change and adapt... Khabib is 50/50 with me [when it comes to changing the game plan mid-fight]. Islam has always been 100% on point... He's a great student, not a good student, he's a great student. He listens to all his coaches."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments starting below (4:32):

