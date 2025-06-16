"Puttin' belt to a**" - Fans in splits over Richardson Hitchins' profanity laced callout to Devin Haney following TKO win over George Kambosos Jr.

Richardson Hitchins' outrageous callout to Devin Haney for a potential matchup has sparked mixed reaction from the boxing fans worldwide. While some backed Hitchins, others voiced their support for Haney.
Hitchins made his first IBF light welterweight title defense against George Kambosos Jr. this past Saturday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Brooklyn native displayed his dominance throughout the contest and secured an eighth round TKO victory to extend his undefeated record to 20-0 after dropping the former champion with a vicious body shot.
Following his victory, Hitchins went scorched earth on Haney during his in-ring interview, saying:
''I am looking here at the camera, Devin Haney, fu*k you ni***, let's fight. Devin Haney next, fu*k Devin Haney and Bill Haney. Pus*ies, New York stand up baby, we're here baby.''
Check out Richardson Hitchins' comments below:
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.
''Hitchins puttin belt to a** in that fight''
''He been calling for that fight for years now, they should make it happen''
''Haney will pull him to the deep end, he looked good tonight tho.''
''That’s one funny looking African and Devin took the only woman who has dated him and now he wants revenge''
In response to Hitchins' callout, Haney took to X and suggested a welterweight contest between them, writing:
''We could get it at 147..''
As for Haney, he lost his undefeated status to Ryan Garcia last year after suffering a majority decision loss. However, the fight result was overturned to a no contest after Garcia tested positive for performance enhancing substance ostarine. After a year, 'The Dream' made his boxing return last month and defeated Jose Ramirez via unanimous decision.