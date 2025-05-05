"Putting out the best scraps lately" - Fans loving the drama and excitement from an electric ONE Fight Night 31 card

ONE Championship fans are still feeling the excitement from the epic card that was ONE Fight Night 31, which was held last Friday, May 2, inside the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Headlining the card, Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama avenged his split-decision defeat to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in February with a clear-cut unanimous decision outing. In the co-main event, ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo dominated Dante Leon in defense of the crown.
The undercard was just as exciting, thanks to landmark performances from ONE debutant Abolfazl Alipourandi, recent main roster signee Abdulla Dayakaev, and flyweight Muay Thai rising star Jordan Estupinan.
The world's largest martial arts promotion posted a nine-minute highlight reel of the entire card on YouTube for fans around the world to enjoy.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Watch the entire video below:
Fans shared their thoughts about the event in the comments section, writing:
"That headkick to Liam.. G DAMN."
"One putting out the best scraps lately."
"Muay Thai fighting is scary....."
"I liked the one highlight that was just a head kick lol."
"HOLY BRAIN DAMAGE."
"The Nong-O fight was a banger. Liam came back for nothing."
Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 31 on demand.
Nong-O comments on the state of Muay Thai ahead of ONE Fight Night 31
Prior to his rematch with Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31, 38-year-old Nong-O could not help but be glad at seeing Muay Thai's immense growth in recent years, telling the media:
"The division is stacked with a lot of talents. We have a lot of up-and-coming (local) Muay Thai fighters, and also a lot of foreign Muay Thai fighters. There are a lot of good fighters coming up, and it is exciting to see."
Watch the entire interview below: