"Queen activities" - Fans react to Laura Sanko exploring the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi ahead of UFC 321

MMA fans across the globe took notice of Laura Sanko enjoying herself at a historical site in Abu Dhabi prior to UFC 321.Sanko is currently in the UAE to call the fights at UFC 321, which will be held on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Jon Anik and former double champion Daniel Cormier will join the MMA analyst in the commentary booth.Ahead of the pay-per-view card, Sanko visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque with fashion designer Katya Kovtunovich. She captioned the post:''Thank you to my new friend @katyakovtunovich for showing me the local culture. She designs the most beautiful Emirati dress…and what a backdrop! The Grand Mosque is stunning at night''Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Queen activities''Another stated:''When in Rome!! Looks great!! Sanko is the best in the business''Other fans wrote:''Yes! Looks great. I'm so glad you both met! Showing respect throigh Fashion for such a historical culture is awesome!''''For the first time, you look truly beautiful and attractive — the kind of woman a man would want to marry once and for all. Real men will appreciate you as you deserve''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @laura_sanko on Instagram]UFC 321 marks her second time serving as a color commentator for the promotion's pay-per-view events. Previously, Sanko appeared at UFC 293 in Australia. As for the MMA scene, the American retired after only one fight at Invicta 4, when she submitted Cassie Robb in the second round.Laura Sanko is ecstatic about UFC 321During a conversation with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie earlier this month, Sanko voiced her excitement for the heavyweight title matchup between reigning champion Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane in the main event:''Tom Aspinall, like, he's been gone too long. The king of the North is returning. Like I just love the grandiosity of a heavyweight title fight. Nothing nothing beats that.'' [21:42 of the interview]