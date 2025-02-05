Queensberry Promotions founder optimistic about Dana White and TKO’s rumored entry into boxing: "They're very serious players"

Frank Warren, the founder of Queensberry Promotions, has been a pivotal figure in the boxing world for decades, and is known for promoting some of the biggest names in the sport.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Warren expressed his optimism over Dana White and the TKO Group's rumored entry into boxing, calling them "very serious players" who could shake up the industry.

Warren's comments came amidst growing speculation that UFC President Dana White and TKO Group are eyeing a move into professional boxing. When asked by Ariel Helwani if their entry into boxing would benefit the sport, Warren responded by stating:

"Yeah! I mean Dana is a very confident guy and he knows what he's doing, you know in his excellency you've got to look at his track record, how brilliant he has been for the sport."

Warren added:

"With Dana and TKO, Nick Khan, and all that team, I mean they're very serious players, so I think it's going to be a great addition to boxing."

Check out Warren's comments on the video below:

Dana White teases Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones showdown, reveals stacked UFC lineup

Dana White addressed the potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight and suggested that it was the biggest fight the UFC can make at the moment. He emphasized the UFC's commitment to delivering high-profile matchups that fans want to see. However, White also made it clear that if one fighter isn't ready to step up when called upon, the promotion will move on to the next big opportunity.

When asked if the UFC would make the Jones-Aspinall bout in 2025, White responded by stating:

"There's no situation. It's the biggest fight that we can make. I know the fans like to mess with Jon [Jones]. Jon Jones isn't afraid of anybody, and Jon Jones will fight anybody. It's just a matter of getting the fight done. That's our job."

He, however, also went on to add:

"Listen, if we don't get the fight done, we move on and we make another fight."

Check out the Dana White's comments in the video below: (4:01)

