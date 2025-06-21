  • home icon
  • "Questions that everybody wants to find out" - Georges St-Pierre believes Tom Aspinall could be Jon Jones' toughest test yet

By Giancarlo Aulino
Published Jun 21, 2025 17:30 GMT
Georges St-Pierre expresses interest in seeing Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall materialize [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Georges St-Pierre recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing debacle at heavyweight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. St-Pierre noted that Aspinall could be a tough test for Jones if they meet in the octagon.

There continues to be uncertainty as it pertains to the status of Jones vs. Aspinall as Dana White has constantly expressed his confidence that it will happen, however, it appears less likely based on Jones' posts on X.

The reigning heavyweight champion continues to dismiss the Englishman as an opponent that excites him, while many in the MMA community have signed a petition urging White to strip him of his title.

Red Corner MMA posted a clip from St-Pierre's latest conversation with The Schmo, which shows him expressing his excitement for the potential undisputed heavyweight title clash materializing.

'Rush' mentioned that it is an intriguing matchup and believes that Aspinall could test Jones unlike any other opponent he has fought. He said:

"I would love to watch [Jones vs. Aspinall]. Jon Jones is probably the greatest to ever do it. And Tom Aspinall has the solution to crack the code, that's maybe the question that everybody wants to find out."
Check out Red Corner MMA's post featuring Georges St-Pierre's comments regarding Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below:

Georges St-Pierre on Jon Jones' negotiations with the UFC

Georges St-Pierre also made his feelings known on the negotiations between Jon Jones and the UFC for a potential bout against Tom Aspinall.

In the aforementioned conversation, St-Pierre noted that Jones could be using his heavyweight championship as a negotiation tactic and mentioned that the UFC needs to make a decision on how to resolve the situation and move forward:

"[UFC] need to take the decision because now the young guys, the young contenders are waiting and when you're an athlete, you have a window. If you pass that window, it's not good. So, I think it's on the UFC now to take the decision. Give [Jones] what he wants or move on." [1:22]

Check out the full interview featuring Georges St-Pierre's comments below:

youtube-cover
Edited by Tejas Rathi
