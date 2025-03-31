Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson calls out his son publicly with DM screenshot for following vegan diet

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is seemingly frustrated by his son's disregard for his advice. The former UFC light heavyweight champion expressed frustration over his son looking up to a fighter primarily because of a vegan diet rather than championship achievements.

Jackson was referring to UFC featherweight Alex Caceres, who has competed in 37 professional fights. Jackson criticized his record by claiming he hasn’t fought since 2020. However, this statement was incorrect, as Caceres has fought multiple times since then, most recently in May 2024.

He also voiced disappointment that his son wasn't looking up to fighters like Jon Jones or the Diaz brothers, whom he considers the only successful vegan fighters. In reply to Jackson pointing out Caceres' record, his son wrote:

"I get that I was just saying he was fighting, though I don't think his goal is or was to be champion, he said that himself."

Jackson replied:

"Damn son you look up to the wrong fighters. I'd be happier if you wanted to fight like Jon Jones. The only vegan MMA fighters worth a da*n are the Diaz brothers, but your problem is you don't have their body type. (Think about it)"

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's X post below:

In the past, Jackson spoke about his struggles and his son's easier path because of his success. He recalled leaving everything behind and enduring hunger and hardship in California before finding success. In contrast, he described his son as entitled, driving a Mercedes and having everything paid for.

According to Jackson, his son begged to go pro but wasn’t disciplined enough to cut weight properly, forcing a drastic 30-pound cut just weeks before his fight.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson makes his pick for fighters to train the United States Secret Service

Rampage Jackson was recently asked which UFC fighters he’d send to train the Secret Service during an episode of the JAXXON PODCAST. He rattled off names like Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Frank Mir, and Demetrious Johnson.

Meanwhile, his podcast co-host Bear Degidio threw in some American grit with Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone. Revealing his picks, Jackson said:

"GSP, Anderson Silva, Frank Mir, Jon Jones and who else? 'Mighty Mouse' for sure!.. He's [Cerrone] a great fighter but I don't see him as coaching people."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below (1:26:40):

