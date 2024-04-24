Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently claimed that he was censored when doing interviews during his UFC career and noted that it has made him somewhat envious of Conor McGregor.

'Rampage' was one of the biggest stars in the sport, as he was a feared knockout specialist inside the cage and a charismatic entertainer outside the cage. He achieved a great deal of success in his legendary career, including winning the UFC light heavyweight championship.

During a recent episode of his Jaxxon Podcast, the former champ claimed that he was instructed to tone down during his interviews. He said:

"I really like what [McGregor] brings to the sport and entertainment, what he does for the sport. At the same time, I'm a little bit jealous of Conor, because the stuff that he's doing is the stuff I wanted to do...I'm not gonna say who told me, but I was told to calm down in my interviews, 'Don't talk about this and don't talk about that'. And then I see Conor coming and he's saying the same stuff that I was told not to say."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's full comments regarding being censored below:

Similarities between Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Conor McGregor

Despite being censored in terms of what he could and couldn't say in interviews, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson proved to be a marquee name for the UFC to promote.

There are similarities between Jackson and Conor McGregor as they were both former champions and headlined pay-per-view events that generated over one million buys. The former light heavyweight champion accomplished that feat when he headlined UFC 114 against bitter rival Rashad Evans. The event was a success as it reportedly generated 1.05 million pay-per-view buys.

In addition, Jackson also made the transition to Hollywood when he starred in 'The A-Team'. McGregor achieved that this year when he starred in the 'Road House' remake along with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson in 'The A-Team' trailer below: