Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson discloses knocking Hall of Famer out was his most satisfying UFC win: "Always felt like I could beat him"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently disclosed that his famous knockout win over a Hall of Famer was the most satisfying win of his UFC career. The former light heavyweight champion defeated several legends, however, one win stood out for its significance to his career.

'Rampage' was among the top light heavyweight competitors in the sport during his prime and avenged some losses he suffered earlier in his career once he joined the UFC. One of the losses he avenged was against Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva, who earned two knockout wins over him in Pride FC.

During his latest appearance on GEEKING OUT WITH MATT SERRA, 'Rampage' disclosed that his knockout win over 'The Axe-Murderer' at UFC 92 was the most satisfying win of his career. Jackson mentioned that he had a proper training camp and his performance wasn't hindered, which resulted in him avenging both previous losses to Silva:

"My most proudest moment is when I finally knocked out Wanderlei [Silva] in the UFC. I always felt like I could beat him but I just had like, the wrong sparring partners. Back then, the guys I was sparring with, they were good fighters but they wasn't like, stand up guys. They were Jiu Jitsu guys. So I just didn't have the best sparring partners, the best preparation for the fight. The first time I fought him, I fought Chuck Liddell 45 minutes before, that was a crazy night."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson discusses upcoming opportunity to avenge loss to Rashad Evans

In addition to disclosing that avenging his losses to Wanderlei Silva was his most satisfying UFC win, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson discussed his upcoming opportunity to avenge his loss to Rashad Evans.

During the aforementioned appearance, Jackson mentioned that his upcoming rematch against Evans is a boxing bout and believes 'Suga' pushed for boxing because he had a successful moment in their previous encounter:

"I always wanted that rematch [against Evans] because of my stipulation when I had to fight him. I just felt like I wasn't 100 percent prepared...He wanted to do boxing instead of MMA...I feel like he thinks that he can stand with me because if you go back and watch that fight, he landed a right hand on me and it surprised me and it rocked me a little bit."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

