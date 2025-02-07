Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson discloses Pride FC pressured him to "fu*k up" Chuck Liddell: "Need to show the world that Pride is the fu*king best" 

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently shared an eye-opening revelation as he disclosed that Pride FC pressured him to knock out Chuck Liddell. He noted that the Japanese-based promotion didn't want the public perception to be that their rivals were the stronger promotion.

'Rampage' and 'The Iceman' were participants in the Pride 2003 middleweight Grand Prix, which saw both semi-finals and finals take place on the same night. Jackson and Liddell were matched up in the semi-finals, which reportedly angered Pride because the UFC star defeated their fighter Alistair Overeem in the quarter-finals.

During the latest episode of JAXXON PODCAST, 'Rampage' disclosed that Pride were angry with Overeem for losing to Ludell and wanted him to avenge the loss in devastating fashion. Jackson mentioned that it provided pressure, especially considering Wanderlei Silva would await the winner in the finals later that night:

"[Pride FC] asked me to fu*k up Chuck [Liddell] because Chuck had beat Alistair Overeem. They were so mad at Alistair. So they came to my locker room while I was getting ready to warm up for that fight. They was like, 'Look, we need to show the world that Pride is the fu*king best. We need you to fu*k up Chuck'. And my dumba*s thinking that okay, I'm on their team because they never liked me. I was the outsider there too." [55:21]

Check out the full episode featuring Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson was hesitant to Pride FC's request

In addition to disclosing how Pride FC pressured him prior to his bout against Chuck Liddell, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson noted that he was hesitant.

During the aforementioned episode, Jackson mentioned he had a more tactical approach due to the 10-minute first rounds in Pride. He eventually obliged, but expressed regret because it affected his performance against Wanderlei Silva in the finals:

"I wasn't planning on [aggressively forcing myself to finish Liddell] because I gotta fight Wanderlei [Silva] afterwards if I win. [Pride FC] were like, 'We don't give a fu*k. We need you to fu*k up Chuck'. Now I'm talking out loud with my coaches and my team. I said, 'Man, this is gonna change my whole motherfu**ing strategy for my second fight'. I said, 'Well, alright.'" [55:44]

Check out highlights from Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's knockout win over Chuck Liddell below:

