Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently disclosed how he used reverse psychology in order to earn a UFC title shot when he was moments removed from his octagon debut. The former light heavyweight champion was eager and prepared for an opportunity, but didn't want the promotion to know.

At the time, 'Rampage's' former foe Chuck Liddell was the reigning light heavyweight champion and had four consecutive title defenses. In addition, 'The Iceman's' last loss prior to his seven-fight winning streak was a knockout defeat to Jackson in the 2003 Pride middleweight grand prix.

During his latest appearance on GEEKING OUT WITH MATT SERRA, 'Rampage' recalled avenging his loss to Marvin Eastman in his UFC debut and Joe Rogan asking him about a title shot in his post-fight interview. Jackson mentioned that his reverse psychology in challenging Liddell set the stage for the promotion booking the rematch as they favored 'The Iceman' to avenge his loss:

"After the fight [against Eastman], I think Joe Rogan asked me would I be ready for Chuck [Liddell]? And I said, 'No, I'm not ready for Chuck', knowing the whole time I was ready for Chuck. If I said I wanted Chuck, [UFC] probably wouldn't have gave him to me."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson discloses why he avoided joining the UFC sooner

In addition to disclosing how he used reverse psychology to earn a UFC title shot against Chuck Liddell, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson disclosed why he avoided joining the promotion sooner than he did.

During the aforementioned clip, Jackson mentioned that he was close friends and training partners with former light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz and pursued opportunities with Pride FC instead:

"I was trying to stay away from the UFC because Tito [Ortiz] was champion all those years. And Tito and I was training together, so I was always trying to stay over in Pride. But then I left Pride, I jumped ship, they were fu**ing me over and stuff like that."

Check out the full episode featuring Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson below:

