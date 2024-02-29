Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recounts insane story of Bas Rutten getting "hit by a car"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently recounted an insane story of witnessing a near-tragic situation involving UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten and described his reaction.

The former light heavyweight champion has shared a number of great stories as of late involving MMA legends on his Jaxxon Podcast and recently did the same with the UFC Hall of Famer. In a teaser clip of 'El Guapo's upcoming appearance that was uploaded to the podcast's Instagram account, Jackson took the opportunity to share that he thought he had once witnessed his demise as well as his surprising reaction to the situation. He said:

"Out there on the street, I see him [Bas Rutten]. He looks the wrong way. He got hit by a car high in the air and he lands. I'm like, 'Oh my God, Bas is dead.' I'm like, 'What the fu*k.' He pops up, he feels his ribs like this and said, 'Okay, so no internal bleeding. Taxi'...Man, it was the craziest thing, bro."

Rutten basically just went on with his day after getting hit by a car, which is quite surreal considering what 'Rampage' had recounted. Fortunately, the MMA legend was okay and avoided a tragic outcome.

Tony Ferguson tells Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson that he won't be retiring

Tony Ferguson is a beloved fighter by many in the MMA community. There was plenty of speculation on his UFC future after Dana White stated that he should retire following his most recent loss to Paddy Pimblett.

During his appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's Jaxxon Podcast, the former interim UFC lightweight champion opened up about his future and confirmed that he won't be retiring. Ferguson described his reasoning and mentioned that he would continue fighting as long as he was capable. He said:

"I'm gonna fight till the wheels fall off...Fu*k retiring, dude...It's not even just that [post-retirement is boring]. If you're a competitive for the longest time. I'm a three sport athlete...I want to do all this sh*t because I'm that guy."