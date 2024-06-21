  • home icon
  • "Quite the resume" - Marvel at Jonathan Haggerty's laundry list of victims ahead of Superlek megafight at ONE 168

"Quite the resume" - Marvel at Jonathan Haggerty's laundry list of victims ahead of Superlek megafight at ONE 168

By Saray
Modified Jun 21, 2024 15:00 GMT
Muay Thai rivals Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9

Fight fans are so thrilled and excited to see 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty back in action to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai world title against another legend in the making, ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In the time that Haggerty has been with ONE Championship, he has both mesmerized and shocked fans with his indomitable spirit and unworldly talents.

As he approaches his second world title defense this September in Denver, we remember his greatest hits against the biggest stars in ONE Championship, including Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade, and Felipe Lobo below:

"Quite the resume," ONE shared on Instagram. "Can 'The General' add Superlek to the list after September 6 when they collide for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championshpi at ONE 168: Denver?"
Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

"Superlek v haggerty gonna be crazyyy."
"WOW!!!"
"Can't wait for the Lobo rematch."
Fan reactions
ONE 168: Denver is available free to stream in Canada and the US with an active Prime Video subscription.

"She comes out all the time to support me" - Jonathan Haggerty says he's fortunate to have his mom's support

Jonathan Haggerty always feels empowered when he sees his mom cheering for him in the middle of a crowded stadium.

The young Brit is fortunate to have his mom, the real MVP, by his side as he pursues his dreams on the world's largest stage.

He opened up to ONE Championship recently about how much she loves Muay Thai and how truly invested she is about his success in the ever-evolving sport.

"Yes, she does. Well, she loves it. She comes out all the time to support me, which I'm thankful for. Yea, she's very supportive. She loves it."

