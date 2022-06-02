"He will win by KO" - Denis Puric favors Rade Opacic in Guto Inocente fight at ONE 158

Rade Opacic and Guto Inocente will be competing at ONE 158 in a heavyweight kickboxing clash. ONE Championship shared a video of Opacic getting a knockout via a knee, which grabbed the attention of ONE Muay Thai fighter Denis Puric.

"Rade Opacic hunts for the KO. Can he take out heavy hitter Guto Inocente THIS FRIDAY at ONE 158?... #ONE158. Fri 3 June."

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric, who just fought at ONE 157 in a Muay Thai match, commented on the video:

"[Rade Opacic] is a beast he will become world champion mark my words and he will win by KO its what he does best."

Rade Opacic is an impressive kickboxer. He has won all of his bouts in ONE Championship via KO/TKO and is on a four-fight win streak. Ahead of him stands the heavyweight powerhouse Guto Inocente. The Brazilian is on a three-fight win streak and won his last bout with a dominant TKO victory.

Will Rade Opacic or Guto Inocente come out on on 20 May?



| 20 May | #ONEChampionship These kicks will leave you spinningWill Rade Opacicor Guto Inocentecome out onon 20 May? #ONE157 | 20 May | #WeAreONE These kicks will leave you spinning 🌀Will Rade Opacic 🇷🇸 or Guto Inocente 🇧🇷 come out on 🔝 on 20 May?#ONE157 | 20 May | #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/nrD6r1Oiwa

The two heavyweight kickboxers are close to the very top of the division and will face off at ONE 158.

Rade Opacic is aiming for a knockout at ONE 158

The Serbian kickboxer will look to keep his streak active and add another knockout to his record on Friday. Opacic spoke with ONE Championship and explained:

“It would be best to beat him by KO, and I’m sure that if I hurt him, I’m going to go to finish it. But I’m going to be in the best shape for this fight. If I knock him out, perfect. If we go three rounds, perfect also.”

While Opacic is aiming for a knockout, he is also showing great respect to his Brazilian opponent. He said that his upcoming fight against Inocente would be the biggest win of his career:

“As you know, I fought [Errol] Zimmerman, I fought [reigning light heavyweight king Roman] Kryklia, I fought many big names, but Guto is going to be the biggest name on my list and a big thing for me. He fought in many organizations and nobody could stop him. So it’s going to be good. It’s big opportunity for me, and I’m going to do everything to beat him.”

Opacic and Guto Inocente are to face off on June 3 at ONE 158 at the top of ONE Championship's kickboxing heavyweight division.

