Watch: Rade Opacic and Guto Inocente show scary heavyweight power before ONE 158 clash

Rade Opacic and Guto Inocente will face off at ONE 158 on June 3. These are two heavyweight kickboxers who pack a ton of power. ONE Championship has assembled a highlight of these two fighters landing hard shots in their fights.

Watch the video from ONE below:

Inocente is a Brazilian heavyweight kickboxer best known for his spinning attacks. He lands spinning back heel kicks in addition to his arsenal of powerful knees and punches.

Regarding how well Inocente moves, ONE commentator Mitch Chilson observed:

"Guto, he might be a heavyweight but he moves like a middleweight in there."

Serbian-born Opacic is a tall and aggressive striker who outpoints his heavyweight opponents. He is undefeated in ONE, winning his last four in a row via KO/TKO.

On the towering striker, ONE commentator Michael Schiavello said:

"[He is] 200 centimeters of awesome power and technique. Always aggressive, always looking for the knockout."

The two heavyweight kickboxing knockout machines, Rade Opacic and Guto Inocente are on a collision course and are set to meet at ONE 158 on June 3.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Will Rade Opacic or Guto Inocente come out on on 20 May?



| 20 May | #ONEChampionship These kicks will leave you spinningWill Rade Opacicor Guto Inocentecome out onon 20 May? #ONE157 | 20 May | #WeAreONE These kicks will leave you spinning 🌀Will Rade Opacic 🇷🇸 or Guto Inocente 🇧🇷 come out on 🔝 on 20 May?#ONE157 | 20 May | #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/nrD6r1Oiwa

Rade Opacic will be seeking the knockout

The Serbian striker says he will be seeking a knockout in this bout but also wants the ONE heavyweight kickboxing title. ONE may not yet have this championship belt, but Opacic explains that he still wants it.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Opacic said about his upcoming opponent:

“It would be best to beat him by KO, and I’m sure that if I hurt him, I’m going to go to finish it. But I’m going to be in the best shape for this fight. If I knock him out, perfect. If we go three rounds, perfect also.”

Opacic understands that while there is currently no ONE heavyweight title in kickboxing, this fact is actually more motivating for him as he wants to be the first in history. In an interview with ONE, he said:

“For me, every fight in ONE is important and each fight is the most important for me. Every fight is one step closer to that title. That’s my number one goal, to become the first ONE world champion in the heavyweight kickboxing division.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far