Rafael Dos Anjos bashes "embarrassing" Michael Chandler over title fight rumors: "Not for sale"

Michael Chandler appeared set to end his nearly two-year hiatus as he was scheduled to face Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 303 this past weekend before his opponent withdrew with a broken toe. While 'Iron' is still hoping to face 'The Notorious' he recently claimed that he has been offered the opportunity to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 308 for the lightweight title.

Rafael dos Anjos recently aimed at the No.6-ranked lightweight, labeling his antics as embarrassing. The former lightweight champion took to X, stating:

"How much is the opportunity to become a world champion worth? For some of us, there is no price on an UFC belt. Mine is certainly not for sale. Chandler should stop his “see you at the top” motivational speeches. It’s embarrassing…"

Chandler responded by trolling dos Anjos, tweeting:

"Cool story….See you at the top!!!!"

The No.14-ranked lightweight responded by claiming that he's been at the top and hasn't seen 'Iron':

"I’ve been up here buddy, haven’t seen you yet."

Check out the back-and-forth between Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chandler below:

Chandler has not competed since his third-round submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 back in November 2022. While he is likely not deserving of a title opportunity, the lightweight division does not have a clear-cut contender following the suspension of Arman Tsarukyan for an altercation with a fan of UFC 300.

Matt Brown claims Michael Chandler should forget Conor McGregor and fight Islam Makhachev

After spending much of the past two years inactive, Michael Chandler alleged that he has been offered a title opportunity against Islam Makhachev. While he suggested that he would still be open to facing Conor McGregor instead, Matt Brown advised him against that. Speaking on The Fighter vs. The Writer, 'The Immortal' stated:

"This sport moves too quickly. I think he's just got to take it. It's insane. What if Conor does say, 'okay, I'm good for September', he turns down the Islam fight, fights Conor. Let's say he goes out there and starches Conor real quick and easy, Islam may have moved on by then and again, beating Conor isn't necessarily going to get you a title shot next so now you've got to go work your way against another couple guys."

Check out Matt Brown's comments on Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor below:

Brown added that he believes Chandler has already made up his mind as it doesn't make sense to turn down a clash with Makhachev unless he has been promised a title opportunity with a victory over McGregor. He noted that 'Iron' no longer needs 'The Notorious' if a title shot is on the table.

