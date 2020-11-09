Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos has called out the promotion's latest star recruit Michael Chandler after Islam Makhachev was forced to pull out of the upcoming UFC Vegas 14 main event due to injury.

Taking to Twitter, Rafael dos Anjos wished a speedy recovery to his initial opponent Makhachev and then went on to state that he is in search of a new one.

Dos Anjos suggested that Michael Chandler could fill in as a late replacement to fight him in the headliner of this weekend's event set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A matchup between Rafael dos Anjos would make sense for Chandler who is yet to fight inside the Octagon. This would be a good chance for Chandler to prove his mettle against a former champion and stake his claim to be in title contention.

I wish @MAKHACHEVMMA a speed recovery. Looking for a new partner to dance. Looks like @MikeChandlerMMA is ready to go. Your move! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 9, 2020

Islam Makhachev misses out on what would've been his first UFC headliner

Less than a week ahead of what was supposed to be his first appearance in a UFC main event, Islam Makhachev has withdrawn from Saturday's fight with an undisclosed injury. This is the second instance where a fight between Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos has been canceled at the last moment.

The pair was set to throw down on October 24 at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi but Rafael dos Anjos, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced off the card.

The fight was then rescheduled for November 14 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC is now looking for a potential short-notice replacement to face Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 14.