Rafael dos Anjos calls out Tony Ferguson for a fight on UFC's February 19th card

Rafael dos Anjos has called out Tony Ferguson for a rematch in February 2022.

The Brazilian fighter previously lost a five round unanimous decision to Tony Ferguson on UFC Fight Night 98.

Dos Anjos took to Twitter to announce that he has given approval to UFC for a rematch between the two on the February 19th card.

@TonyFergusonXT do you have plans for February 19? I gave @ufc green light on my end.

After losing by decision to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2014, Rafael dos Anjos went on an impressive winning streak that culminated in a fight for the lightweight title against Anthony Pettis at UFC 185.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Mar14.2015



Rafael dos Anjos dominates Anthony Pettis at UFC 185,



to become the new UFC Lightweight Champion

'RDA' defeated 'Showtime,' winning the title via unanimous decision. Dos Anjos followed the win up with a title defense against Donald Cerrone. However, the Brazilian lost his championship after being knocked out by Eddie Alvarez in 2016. Following this, dos Anjos was brutally beaten by Tony Ferguson.

In 2020, he was originally scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev, but when that fight fell through, he faced off against short notice replacement Paul Felder. The Brazilian put on an impressive performance, winning the fight via split decision.

Since then, Dos Anjos had another fight with Makhachev fall through. As a result, 'RDA' is currently in limbo at 155lbs.

Rafael dos Anjos wants to fight Conor McGregor in 2022

Rafael dos Anjos wants to put an end to his rivalry with Conor McGregor in the octagon. On Twitter, the former lightweight champion challenged McGregor to a fight in 2022, when 'Notorious' is expected to return to the ring.

Dos Anjos posted a video of himself and McGregor arguing ahead of UFC 264. Both men can be seen cursing at each other as McGregor mocked 'RDA' for canceling their scheduled lightweight title fight at UFC 196 in 2016.

"Lets meet without security to break up the fight. See you in 2022."

Rafael dos Anjos @RdosAnjosMMA Lets meet without security to break up the fight. See you in 2022. Lets meet without security to break up the fight. See you in 2022. https://t.co/LByn8sg2SX

McGregor and dos Anjos were scheduled to fight for the lightweight title at UFC 196. 'RDA' was the 155lb-division champion, while McGregor held the featherweight strap and was looking for a second title.

However, the fight was called off because the Brazilian was injured and had to withdraw weeks before the bout. McGregor was forced to fight Nate Diaz instead.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



During an altercation backstage at the "You bottled it, mate. You bottled it with a sore f---ing toe. Don't ever forget it."During an altercation backstage at the #UFC264 weigh-ins, Conor McGregor referenced the foot injury that forced RDA out of their 2016 fight. (via @ufc "You bottled it, mate. You bottled it with a sore f---ing toe. Don't ever forget it."During an altercation backstage at the #UFC264 weigh-ins, Conor McGregor referenced the foot injury that forced RDA out of their 2016 fight. (via @ufc) https://t.co/lyR35X15NT

