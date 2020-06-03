Rafael dos Anjos looking at several options including Anthony Pettis for his last fight in the UFC

Rafael dos Anjos

Former UFC Lightweight Champion, Rafael dos Anjos currently has just one fight left in his UFC contract and while speaking to MMA Fighting recently, RDA discussed the potential names that could pop up for his last fight in the UFC.

Currently training in his house in San Diego, California, alongside coach Jason Parillo and few other notable fighters, Dos Anjos claimed that he is waiting for a call from the UFC in order to get his next fight booked by the promotion and also revealed a potential date for his return to the Octagon.

Rafael dos Anjos opens up on his last upcoming fight in the UFC

It has been a while since Rafael dos Anjos has stepped into the UFC Octagon, specifically since January of 2020, and according to the Brazilian's current contract with the promotion, RDA is set to compete in his final fight under the UFC banner.

With just one fight remaining in his current UFC contract, Dos Anjos claimed that he is looking for a return to the Octagon in June and it also remains to be seen if the UFC will be re-signing the Brazilian or not. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“I want to fight. I fought in January, so June or July would be good dates. I’m going for the last fight in my contract with the UFC, so we have to see if the UFC wants to re-sign me. It’s a bunch of things.”

RDA further looked back on his journey in the UFC so far and also added that he has a solid relationship with UFC President, Dana White. And, the former UFC Lightweight Champion would definitely prefer to get re-signed by the company.

“I’m in the UFC for many years, since 2008, and the UFC is a very solid company. I have a great relationship with Dana White, I have almost 30 fights in the organization, and I would like to re-sign with the UFC. That’s what I want, but it’s not only up to me, it’s up to them as well, if they want to re-sign me.”

For his final opponent in the Octagon, RDA has potential names in mind, a list which includes the likes of Anthony Pettis, Stephen Thompson, and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

“I thought about Pettis because he once said, after a victory, that he was interested in fighting me at 170. Since he fought (Donald) Cerrone at welterweight, I think this could be the fight. Man, Ponzinibbio is crazy.(The UFC) hasn’t said anything. This guy hasn’t fought in a year and a half. F*ck, I fought (four) times since his last fight. I have no problem fighting him, but, brother, no one told me anything. He throws some crazy stuff online, it’s hard to understand. But I have no problem fighting Ponzinibbio."

What's next in store for RDA?

It remains to be seen who Rafael dos Anjos' final opponent in the UFC turns out to be and if the promotion is willing to re-sign him at this stage or not. RDA is currently on the back of two losses in the promotion and claimed that he isn't in a position to call anyone out at this point.