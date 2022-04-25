"Gotta be kidding me" - Rafael dos Anjos reminds Dan Hooker of his losing streak in response to call-out

Rafael dos Anjos doesn't seem to be taking Dan Hooker's recent offer seriously. The former lightweight champion recently claimed that he's willing to step inside the cage sometime in July or August. The Brazilian said he's down to take on anybody who agrees to fight him.

In response, Hooker had some fighting words for dos Anjos and claimed he'd "smash" the 37-year-old's face in, seemingly accepting the challenge.

Unfazed by the threat, dos Anjos took to Twitter to remind the Kiwi fighter that while he's won his last two fights, Hooker has lost his last two.

"I’m coming of 2 win and you 2 losses, gotta be kidding me"

Dan Hooker recently dropped down to featherweight to take on surging contender Arnold Allen at UFC London back in March. His return to 145lbs didn't turn out as he'd have liked as he ended up suffering a brutal TKO loss in the first round of the fight.

With four losses in last five fights, 'The Hangman' needs a quick turnaround in fortunes if he wants to stick around in the promotion for years to come.

Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor have a heated exchange on social media over Jorge Masvidal's 'BMF' crown

Rafael dos Anjos put up a clinic in his last fight against Renato Moicano at UFC 272 back in March. This was his second straight win in the lightweight division after an unsuccessful stint at welterweight. The Brazilian is currently ranked No.6 in the lightweight division.

The former lightweight champion recently got involved in a war of words with Conor McGregor. Following Jorge Masvidal's recent attack on Colby Covington, dos Anjos took to social media to jibe at 'Gamebred', claiming that he should be stripped of the 'BMF' title.

"You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher. Can’t be both. @danawhite time to hand that belt to me."

McGregor chimed in, claiming that Rafael dos Anjos will never be eligible for another title for the remainder of his career for failing to fight him at UFC 196.

Dos Anjos issued a scathing response to McGregor's tweet, reminding the Irishman of his submission losses inside the octagon and mocking him for moving around with body guards.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting There's no love lost between Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor… There's no love lost between Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor… 👀 https://t.co/PdAP2YVBgD

